Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.62.

Celanese stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.49. 1,308,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

