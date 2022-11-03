Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.50-$2.00 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.
Shares of CE stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,588. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.
Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
