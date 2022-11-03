Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

