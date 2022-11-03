Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVE traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 881,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,700. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.86 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The firm has a market cap of C$54.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,692.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,054.98. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,396 shares of company stock worth $7,900,549.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.59.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

