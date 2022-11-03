Centrica (LON:CNA) Given New GBX 144 Price Target at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 121 ($1.40) to GBX 144 ($1.66) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 121.50 ($1.40).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 78.74 ($0.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.79. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 787.40. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.34 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.88 ($1.09).

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,798 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £1,930.62 ($2,232.19). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,997 shares of company stock valued at $607,536.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

