CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.81. 131,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,578. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. CWM LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 118.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,319,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 72.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $342,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

