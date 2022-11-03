Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $181.14. The company had a trading volume of 335,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.54.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

