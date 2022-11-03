Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.6% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.54. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

