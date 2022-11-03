Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CIM stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

