China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.6 %

CYD opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

