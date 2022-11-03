CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

CHS Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CHSCN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 254,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

