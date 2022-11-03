CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
CHS Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ CHSCN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 254,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.
