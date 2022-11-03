Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.99

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 210092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

