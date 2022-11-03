Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,380.16

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,380.16 ($15.96) and traded as low as GBX 1,229 ($14.21). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,237 ($14.30), with a volume of 2,911 shares trading hands.

Churchill China Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £135.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,983.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,262.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,377.93.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.