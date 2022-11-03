CIBC Cuts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.46.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

DIR.UN traded down C$0.43 on Thursday, hitting C$11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.