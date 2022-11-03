Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Decreased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

CSCO traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 369,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,625,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

