Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 1,274 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.22 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

