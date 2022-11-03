Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

CVX stock opened at $178.50 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

