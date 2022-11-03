Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

