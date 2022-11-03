Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $145.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.