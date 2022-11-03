Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Netflix by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $273.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.