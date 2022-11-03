Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 186 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.47 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

