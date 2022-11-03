Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 239 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,039,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.78.

LOW opened at $185.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

