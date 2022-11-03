Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 248 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after acquiring an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE SHW opened at $215.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

