Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.28. 149,303 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

