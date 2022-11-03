Clover Finance Price Down 0% Over Last Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $83.40 million and approximately $413,476.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

