CMG Global Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.9% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,266. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.41. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.