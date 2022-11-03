CMG Global Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for approximately 3.1% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. 6,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

