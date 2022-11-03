CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,182,246. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

