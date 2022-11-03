CMG Global Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,120.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.73. The company had a trading volume of 161,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,091. The company has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.85. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $276.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

