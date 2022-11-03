Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – €1.12 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of €1.12 ($1.12) per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.56. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at GBX 47.68 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.97. The firm has a market cap of £217.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 39.55 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 54.55 ($0.63).

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

