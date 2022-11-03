Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Insider Kathryn(Kathy) Gramp Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Rating) insider Kathryn(Kathy) Gramp bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.88 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,500.00 ($31,493.51).

Codan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Codan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Codan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of MIMO MESH; DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

