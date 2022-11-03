Codex DNA (DNAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Codex DNA has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. Codex DNA had a negative return on equity of 59.86% and a negative net margin of 293.44%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, analysts expect Codex DNA to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Codex DNA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNAY opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.46. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Institutional Trading of Codex DNA

About Codex DNA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Codex DNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Codex DNA by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codex DNA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Codex DNA by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

Featured Articles

