Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cogeco Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.