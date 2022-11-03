Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Trading Down 4.9%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 10,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 5.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 385,091 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $19,862,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
