Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

