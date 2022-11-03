Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 69.1% in the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

