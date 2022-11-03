Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $96,850. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 10.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.88 million and a P/E ratio of -9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

