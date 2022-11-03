Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 164.55% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $382.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
