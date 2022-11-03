Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 164.55% from the company’s current price.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $382.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $96,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.