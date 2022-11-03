Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $350.45 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $48.22 or 0.00238271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $350.45 million and approximately $41.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134035 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00067589 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.44418121 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $44,062,965.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

