Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO David A. Dye Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $24,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,681.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPSI opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 218.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $2,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

