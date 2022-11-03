Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $196,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $196,919.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 347,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 191,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,807,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,678 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Confluent by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.