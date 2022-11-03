Conflux Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.92 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $83.00 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,313.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00302027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00119384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00738751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00573615 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00230911 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

