Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 325,824 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,824 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 117.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

