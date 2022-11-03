Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $25.30 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $25,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $225.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

