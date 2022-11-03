Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,102 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of BRP worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of BRP by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 120,471 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BRP by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.40. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

