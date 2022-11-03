Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 133,776 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,072 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 133,776 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $30,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,845 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

