CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $62.86 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.59. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $544.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

CEIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,409.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,646 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

