Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. Consolidated Edison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.73. 1,582,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

