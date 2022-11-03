Contrasting California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) & Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Aaron’s 0.80% 11.32% 4.85%

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Aaron’s pays out 90.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aaron’s has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Aaron’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

99.0% of Aaron’s shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Aaron’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron’s has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for California First Leasing and Aaron’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Aaron’s 2 0 2 0 2.00

Aaron’s has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Aaron’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and Aaron’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.23 $36.23 million N/A N/A Aaron’s $1.85 billion 0.16 $109.93 million $0.50 19.54

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Summary

Aaron’s beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

