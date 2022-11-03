Contrasting SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Bitcoin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61% Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SomaLogic and Bitcoin Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 6.97 -$87.55 million ($0.83) -3.73 Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bitcoin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SomaLogic and Bitcoin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SomaLogic presently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 293.55%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Summary

SomaLogic beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Bitcoin Group

(Get Rating)

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.